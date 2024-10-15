Two security officers wounded in Ntuzuma shootout
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Two security officers were wounded in a shooting in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Tuesday afternoon.
It is understood the officers were ambushed by gunmen.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the victims were shot multiple times.
"Paramedics from multiple ambulance services arrived and found out that two officers had been attacked whilst they were sitting on the other side of the road.
"Both of them are in a serious condition and required advanced life support. Paramedics stabilised them before they were transported to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that they required.
"The SAPS are in attendance and further investigations continue."
