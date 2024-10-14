Two Msunduzi workers arrested for fuel theft

Two employees were arrested during a sting operation on Friday.

The City says the pair were tracked to Edendale, where they were caught unloading a municipal truck full of jerry cans oil into a van.

Officials said the two employees would lawfully acquire the fuel every Friday under the pretence of distributing it to locations that need refuelling to continue providing services.





Three people were also arrested during a sting operation.

The municipality says three other workers have also been placed on precautionary suspension while an investigation determines the extent of the operation.





