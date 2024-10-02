Two Kruger National Park rangers sentenced for poaching

The association's Nic Funda's been commenting on the sentencing of two former Kruger National Park rangers.

"We are shocked to arrest our own people and people who are on our payroll and people who are members of the GRA. Sometimes being arrested is not a good thing. It is clear that we are badly infiltrated, and it is something that we need to really look at."

Lucky Mkanzi and Joe Sihlangu were slapped with 20-year sentences last week for their involvement in the poaching of rhinos.





The pair was arrested in 2019.

Funda believes the courts can help win the fight against rhino poaching.

"The rangers must keep up the good work that they are doing and prepare good statements to help the magistrates and the prosecutors to prove that these criminals were really involved."





