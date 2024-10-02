Limpopo pig farm accused to return to court in November

The accused will return to court in November.





Magistrate Ntilane Felleng also referred the matter back to the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court pending the outcome of an appeal on access to a statement made by one of the accused.





The National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson, Mashudu Malabo-Dzhangi, said the appeal will determine whether the accused will be allowed to access the statements for the bail application.





“We were supposed to proceed with the bail application. Unfortunately, the pending decision from the high court of appeal is not yet finalised so that we can have the ruling of that appeal,” she said.





“Then, we will be able to proceed with bail.





READ: Accused in Limpopo pig farm murder case back in court on Wednesday





“Remember that the defence has requested the statements of accused number one. So, it is going to be needed for the purpose of bail. That’s why we have appealed that part.”





Farm owner Zachariah Olivier and his two employees, Rudolph De Wet and Willian Musora, allegedly killed Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu at Onvervaght farm in Sebayeng outside Polokwane in August.





They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.





Musora is facing an additional immigration charge.





During their previous court proceedings last month, De Wet claimed he had been assaulted and tortured by police after his arrest and identified the officers who allegedly assaulted him.





His attorney, Jodi Meyer, told the court that they wanted to open a criminal case against the officers.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)