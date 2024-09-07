Two killed in separate crashes in Durban

In Pinetown, a driver lost control of his car on Otto Volek Road ploughing into a concrete pillar under the road's bridge.







ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, says the driver was entrapped in his car.





" The eThekwini Metro Fire Department cut the patient free, this is the second fatal collision we attended to this morning.





The first accident was on the M1 Higginson Highway near the unit 3 offramp.





"A single occupant of the vehicle, a man believed to be in his 30's, somehow lost control and rolled the car several times. He was declared dead at the scene," says Jamieson.





At both scene, police were in attendance for investigation."