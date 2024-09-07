Bus driver arrested in fatal Vryheid crash

At least 48 people were injured after the bus transporting them from school overturned on the R618 in KwaVilakazi.







The driver allegedly fled the scene after the fatal crash.





KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says police in Hlobane have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a case of culpable homicide.





"following an accident in which a driver lost control of a bus and overturned while driving along R618 at KwaVilakazi area on 02 September 2024.





Two pupils succumbed to their injuries at the scene while others were transported to hospital for medical attention.



