KZN Transport MEC commits to 5% drop in road crashes

MEC Sboniso Duma and KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi launched the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign at Van Reenen's Pass on Thursday.

Fourteen lives were lost in the section of the N3 highway during the festive season period last year.

Over the past two years, KZN recorded 201 crashes with 240 fatalities in 2022 and 206 crashes with 250 fatalities in 2023.

The leading causes of accidents include speeding, drunken driving, fatigue, and the poor roadworthiness of vehicles.

In response, the department has opened a new 24-hour surveillance satellite station at Van Reenen's Pass.

Mkhwanazi says the station will provide enhanced law enforcement visibility and coverage on the roads.

He has also issued a stern warning to drunken drivers, stressing that there will be zero tolerance during the festive season.

"Once you jump in the vehicle as you leave that restaurant, law enforcement will stop you. We've ordered quite a number of blood bottles so that we can make sure we blow you up to test whether you are over the limit," warned Mkhwanazi.

"If you are over the limit as a driver, you will end up in the cells. Unfortunately, the family will go home alone."

