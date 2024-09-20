Two killed in head-on collision near Howick
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Two people have been killed in a double-vehicle crash near Howick.
A minibus taxi and a bakkie collided on the R617 in Mpophomeni, claiming the lives of both drivers.
"On arrival, it was found that a taxi and a bakkie were involved in a head-on collision. Both vehicles had extensive damage, and both drivers were entrapped and sustained fatal injuries,” says a spokesperson for Midlands EMS Roland Robertson.
He says the scene was still active mid-Friday morning.
He says firefighters are using the jaws of life to cut through the wreckage of the vehicles and retrieve the drivers' bodies.
