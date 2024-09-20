Two killed in head-on collision near Howick

A minibus taxi and a bakkie collided on the R617 in Mpophomeni, claiming the lives of both drivers.

"On arrival, it was found that a taxi and a bakkie were involved in a head-on collision. Both vehicles had extensive damage, and both drivers were entrapped and sustained fatal injuries,” says a spokesperson for Midlands EMS Roland Robertson.





READ: Man killed in suspected Springfield Park hit-and-run

He says the scene was still active mid-Friday morning.

He says firefighters are using the jaws of life to cut through the wreckage of the vehicles and retrieve the drivers' bodies.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)