Man killed in suspected Springfield Park hit-and-run
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A man has been killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident near Durban's Springfield Park.
A man has been killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident near Durban's Springfield Park.
The incident happened just before the Inanda Road offramp on the N2 on Thursday afternoon.
KZN VIP paramedics spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says the man is believed to be in his 30s.
READ: Two killed in N3 taxi crash
“Upon arrival of the paramedics, the victim’s body was moved on the side of the roadway by bystanders. As per bystanders, they did inform that it was a hit-and-run incident.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
President Ramaphosa has a twin and he works in security
Is our president moonlighting as a security guard?Stacey & J Sbu 14 minutes ago
-
Drama as local cheating show catches a cheater at popular mall
This is why cheating in any way is never the route to take...Danny Guselli an hour ago