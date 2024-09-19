Man killed in suspected Springfield Park hit-and-run

The incident happened just before the Inanda Road offramp on the N2 on Thursday afternoon.

KZN VIP paramedics spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says the man is believed to be in his 30s.





“Upon arrival of the paramedics, the victim’s body was moved on the side of the roadway by bystanders. As per bystanders, they did inform that it was a hit-and-run incident.”





