Two killed in Durban CBD collision

A passenger bus and a bakkie collided at the corner of Stalwart Simelane Street and Somtseu Road late on Sunday night.





Firefighters helped free some 20 people from the bus, who'd suffered various injuries and were taken to hospital.





Spokesperson for ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson says both vehicles came to a stop on the pavement.







"On arrival paramedics found carnage as they found that the two vehicles had collided in the junction before both vehicles veered off the roadway coming to rest on the sidewalk.”



