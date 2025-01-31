Two killed in Durban road crashes

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics says one of Friday afternoon's scenes was on the M19 where two workers were cutting grass.





The driver of a car lost control and struck the women.





"Paramedics arrived on scene to find both workers had sustained injuries. Unfortunately one of the workers, a female believed to be in her 30s had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.





"The second worker had sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on scene before being transported to a hospital by ambulance for the further care she required."





Another motorist lost control on the M13 at the Stapleton offramp.





"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find total carnage as they found that a single vehicle had somehow lost control and rolled numerous times.





"Paramedics assessed the driver, a male believed to be in his 30s who was believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle, and found that he had sustained major injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene."