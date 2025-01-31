Creecy implements reforms in aviation sector
Updated | By Bulletin
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has approved urgent reforms for Air Traffic and Navigation Services after an expert report flagged staff shortages and outdated systems.
A committee of experts was appointed to investigate last year’s flight delays.
It found that the service uses unreliable communication and navigation systems.
The department’s Collen Msibi says the committee recommended hiring more air traffic controllers, upgrading key systems, and improving management.
"The minister has emphasised that these recommendations will be implemented immediately by the ATNS board and management. She also emphasised that her office will monitor progress closely.
"She further stated that she is confident that these actions will ensure that South Africa continues to provide safe and efficient operations in its air space."
