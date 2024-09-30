Disaster teams ready amid weather warnings, says Duma
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Disaster teams are standing by to respond to any weather-related incidents in KZN following another warning from forecasters.
Disaster teams are standing by to respond to any weather-related incidents in KZN following another warning from forecasters.
Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma says emergency response resources have been activated along key routes, so that motorists in trouble receive help quickly.
“Our plans are watertight, we are ready for any weather. My confidence is based on the fact that we have harmonised different plans involving the KZN traffic inspectorate, their vehicles are also on the ground. The skills of our drivers have been sharpened with speed and a sense of urgency."
Thousands of motorists were caught up in a disastrous traffic backlog in thick snow on the N3 toll route last weekend.
On Monday, places along the south coast have been told to brace for disruptive rainfall under a level 1 alert.
Forecaster Nhlanhla Sithole says the downpour could lead to localised flooding.
READ: KZN Transport sets up satellite base on N3 ahead of expected snow
It's going to be very cold in the province's southwestern parts.
Disruptive rains are expected to also hit eThekwini, Umhlathuze, Maritzburg, KwaDukuza and eShowe.
"A level 1 means a medium likelihood of minor impact occuring, It will be raining so people need to be careful on the roads, because as we all know you put water on the roads, it gets slippery."
As far as travel on the N3 toll route is concerned, the Toll Concession says traffic is moving smoothly, with no incidents reported so far.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Retailer resorts to peculiar way of selling chocolates
Is this a way to curb theft in the store?Carol Ofori 21 minutes ago
-
Tackle Tips for Beginners
Are you a new angler who's feeling overwhelmed by the vast array of tack...East Coast Breakfast 21 minutes ago