Disaster teams ready amid weather warnings, says Duma

Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma says emergency response resources have been activated along key routes, so that motorists in trouble receive help quickly.





“Our plans are watertight, we are ready for any weather. My confidence is based on the fact that we have harmonised different plans involving the KZN traffic inspectorate, their vehicles are also on the ground. The skills of our drivers have been sharpened with speed and a sense of urgency."





Thousands of motorists were caught up in a disastrous traffic backlog in thick snow on the N3 toll route last weekend.





On Monday, places along the south coast have been told to brace for disruptive rainfall under a level 1 alert.

Forecaster Nhlanhla Sithole says the downpour could lead to localised flooding.





READ: KZN Transport sets up satellite base on N3 ahead of expected snow





It's going to be very cold in the province's southwestern parts.





Disruptive rains are expected to also hit eThekwini, Umhlathuze, Maritzburg, KwaDukuza and eShowe.





"A level 1 means a medium likelihood of minor impact occuring, It will be raining so people need to be careful on the roads, because as we all know you put water on the roads, it gets slippery."





As far as travel on the N3 toll route is concerned, the Toll Concession says traffic is moving smoothly, with no incidents reported so far.