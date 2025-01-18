Two Injured in Tanker-Car Collision on N2

IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick says it's understood that the tanker which was carrying hazardous materials lost control and collided with the vehicle.





The collision left both drivers entrapped and in critical condition.





"Both drivers were extricated by KDM Fire Department while under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support Paramedics," says Merrick.





Both patients were transported to hospital.





The north bound carriageway is completely closed.





Sindi Msimang, the spokesperson for the Road Traffic Inspectorate, advices road users to completely avoid that route.





" So much chaos has been caused in the vicinity. The tanker had chemicals in it so they going to decant it. Then after that there will be a recovery. This could take around four hours."







