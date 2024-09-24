Two injured in CIT bombing in Shallcross

While details surrounding the attack are not yet known, reports from the scene are that a heist was carried out on Olympia Street.

Spokesperson for Amawele Emergency Services, Sivan Subramodey, says they treated the guards outside a shopping centre last night.

"Medics arrived on scene within minutes of the call, just after 6 p.m. to find a cash vehicle blown up and two guards injured. The two guards were treated and stabilised on scene before being transferred to a private hospital in a stable condition.”

