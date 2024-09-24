 Two injured in CIT bombing in Shallcross
Updated | By Newswatch

Robbers have bombed a cash van, injuring two security guards in Shallcross, south of Durban. 

Amawelel Emergency Service

While details surrounding the attack are not yet known, reports from the scene are that a heist was carried out on Olympia Street.

 

Spokesperson for Amawele Emergency Services, Sivan Subramodey, says they treated the guards outside a shopping centre last night.

"Medics arrived on scene within minutes of the call, just after 6 p.m. to find a cash vehicle blown up and two guards injured. The two guards were treated and stabilised on scene before being transferred to a private hospital in a stable condition.”

