Hunt for alleged CIT gang after Durban shootout
A manhunt's underway for four alleged cash-in-transit robbers who escaped during a shootout with police in Durban.
The group are wanted in connection with CIT robberies in KZN.
Detectives have been searching for them and traced them to Cato Manor last night.
They say the gang was busy with a firearms deal when they arrived.
The suspects allegedly opened fire.
KZN police say they retaliated, killing one of them.
Four others fled the scene.
Officials recovered a gun at the crime scene.
