Two on-duty Limpopo nurses abducted from clinic, raped

The Department of Health spokesperson, Neil Shikwambana, says heavily armed men entered the clinic, overpowered three security personnel, and tied them up before abducting the two nurses.

The incident occurred around 1 am while the nurses were on night duty,.

They only reappeared at 5 am

"MEC (of Health Dieketseng) Mashego has expressed her shock and deep hurt about this deplorable incident that happened to our two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic," said Shikwambana.

"She has described the incident not only as barbaric but also as a serious setback towards the department's efforts to ensure that clinics operate for 24 hours."

Shikwambana said the MEC wants community members to work with the police to bring the perpetrator to book.

"The MEC believes that these kinds of crimes cannot be committed by somebody who comes from far-away places but by the very same community members who reside in the area.

"Police have since been called to the scene, and the two nurses are currently receiving psychological support," added Shikwambana.

