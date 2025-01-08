More education needed on statutory rape - social worker

It comes amid what health authorities are describing as an alarming rise in teen pregnancies across the country.

On Sunday, KZN police shot dead a rape suspect in Kranskop, who allegedly impregnated his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

A number of teens under 16 gave birth on Christmas and New Year’s Day, with the youngest being a 12-year-old girl from the Eastern Cape.

Social worker Andile Nduli says young girls are particularly vulnerable in rural areas and townships.

"In these areas, people do not report rape. They will rather say let us speak to the family and protect the perpetrator. Also, you will find that they will negotiate a pay of damages after an older man has slept with a child or made her his wife."

Nduli has urged medical professionals to create a safe space for young girls.

"We need to have professional people who will be asking a child who is the father so that the child will be able to open up. The reason for that also will be seeing that the child was exploited."

