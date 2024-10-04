Two Dutch nationals nabbed for drug trafficking
Updated | By Bulletin
Two Dutch nationals are due to appear in court
on drug trafficking charges.
They were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in separate incidents this week.
The SAPS says officers at the airport seized 80 kilogrammes of Cat.
"According to preliminary reports, both the 21-year-old and a 59-year-old suspects were en route from South Africa to the Netherlands via Dubai when they were intercepted.
“They attempted to check in and board their flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The suspects were consequently arrested, and they are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate Court," says SAPS spokesperson Amanda van Wyk.
