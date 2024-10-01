Gang in court for dealing drugs near Phoenix school

The group was arrested on Monday in Phoenix, north of Durban.

'"An operation conducted by the police in the Caneside area in Phoenix on Monday,30 September 2024, resulted in the arrest of four suspects aged 28, 31, 35 and 37," says KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

"The suspects were found in possession of crack cocaine and were charged with dealing in drugs.”





