Gang in court for dealing drugs near Phoenix school
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Four suspected drug dealers lined up in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Four suspected drug dealers lined up in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
The group was arrested on Monday in Phoenix, north of Durban.
It's alleged they were operating in the vicinity of a school.
'"An operation conducted by the police in the Caneside area in Phoenix on Monday,30 September 2024, resulted in the arrest of four suspects aged 28, 31, 35 and 37," says KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.
"The suspects were found in possession of crack cocaine and were charged with dealing in drugs.”
