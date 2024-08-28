Two in Durban court after R3m drug bust

They were arrested separately on Tuesday.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the first suspect was intercepted in Umbilo after officers were tipped off.

He says his vehicle was searched, and 900 heroin capsules were found.

"Follow-up investigations led the police to the suspect’s house on Sphiwe Zuma Avenue in Umbilo, where more heroin capsules and powder were found.





"The recovered drugs are estimated to be worth a street value of R2 million. The 34-year-old suspect was duly arrested and charged with possession and dealing in drugs as well as being in the country illegally."

In the second bust, a 38-year-old suspect was allegedly found in possession of heroin powder in Berea.

Netshiunda says he had been under surveillance.

"Further investigations pointed to his apartment on Riley Road in Essenwood, where a search was conducted, leading to the recovery of more heroin powder worth a street value of approximately R1 million.

The second suspect is also an undocumented migrant.





