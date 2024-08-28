KZN police target ‘chaotic’ hijacked building in Durban CBD

A multi-disciplinary operation was carried out at six properties in Point, resulting in the arrests of scores of undocumented foreign nationals.

Police seized counterfeit US dollars worth R4 million, as well as guns, ammunition and drugs.

One of the buildings was found to be owned by eThekwini Municipality.

Mkhwanazi told reporters the building hasn't been looked after for a long time.

"There is a body corporate that is supposed to be looking after the building, but it looks like there is no order. Levies and rates have not been paid in some instances.





"Water has been cut off. There is one tap the municipality installed at the ground level where everyone has to come down and collect water and go back to their flats."

He says a person who was allegedly collecting rent money from illegal residents of that building has been taken in for questioning.

"Some of the people have been staying here for many years. One lady said she has been living in this building for the past 17 years and it has been this bad. They pay rent.





“Unfortunately, there are school kids who are attending university that are renting. There are people who literally hijacked the building and have demarcated it."





