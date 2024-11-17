Two drownings on KZN south coast

On Saturday, police and rescue workers responded to reports of a drowning at Margate Pier after eyewitnesses reported a man and woman being caught in rip tides.





National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon says the woman rescued was found lifeless.





He says they're continuing with the search of the missing man.





"Despite the extensive search there remains no signs of the missing man.





“The body of the deceased lady has been taken into the care of government health pathology services. The police have opened an inquest docket."





He says there was another incident reported earlier.





"NSRI Shelly Beach were alerted to a drowning at Palm Beach. The casualty was reported to be out of the water.





“Misalinx armed response officers arrived on the scene and found a man unresponsive on the beach. KZN Private Ambulance, Medevac ambulance services, the SA Police Services and GP Security responded.





"Sadly, the adult male was declared deceased. The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services."





