Officials assessing damage after shacks flooded - eThekwini

It's after a bulk pipeline burst on the M19 on Saturday, gushing water on the Umgudulu settlement.





The area's Ward councillor, Alicia Kissoon, says distraught residents could be seen rummaging through the water to try and find their belongings.





"This line feeds the Westwood towards Durban, and the water department is already aware and have sent a team to attend to it."





eThekwini Municipality's Gugu Sisilana says teams managed to isolate the burst on Saturday.





"An assessment of the extent of damage in order to understand the necessary repair is also underway. This includes an investigation of what caused the burst pipe."





