Officials assessing damage after shacks flooded - eThekwini
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
At least 80 shacks have been damaged after part of an informal settlement was flooded in Reservoir Hills, west of Durban.
At least 80 shacks have been damaged after part of an informal settlement was flooded in Reservoir Hills, west of Durban.
It's after a bulk pipeline burst on the M19 on Saturday, gushing water on the Umgudulu settlement.
The area's Ward councillor, Alicia Kissoon, says distraught residents could be seen rummaging through the water to try and find their belongings.
READ: Fire guts informal settlement in Durban
"This line feeds the Westwood towards Durban, and the water department is already aware and have sent a team to attend to it."
eThekwini Municipality's Gugu Sisilana says teams managed to isolate the burst on Saturday.
"An assessment of the extent of damage in order to understand the necessary repair is also underway. This includes an investigation of what caused the burst pipe."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Spaza Shop saga has SPAR distinguishing product dates
Amidst the many raids of spaza shops around South Africa where authoriti...Danny Guselli 2 days, 5 hours ago
-
Motorist videos can collectors operating through traffic
The can collectors have become a community unto their own.Danny Guselli 2 days, 6 hours ago