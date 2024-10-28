Two drown in KZN

Medics say a man was swept away from shore at Ballito Beach, north of Durban, after he was caught in a rip current on Sunday night.

IPSS Search and Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick says beachgoers managed to pull the bather from the water.

He is believed to have been in his 40s.

"A nurse on holiday from Europe immediately began CPR. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was declared deceased."

Meyrick says tragedy also struck at KwaDukuza.

"Search and rescue officials were called to assist KwaDukuza SAPS in the recovery of a body along the Umvoti River. The body of a 64-year-old man was spotted by passersby on Sunday morning. The man was reported missing on Friday morning."

Police are investigating both incidents.

