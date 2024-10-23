Heavy rains disrupt search for missing teen in Mtunzini

Lwazi Gumede disappeared on Saturday, while he was swimming with friends celebrating the end of their exams.

The municipality's Nonhlanhla Jele says rescue teams were back in the water on Wednesday after severe weather temporarily halted the search.

She says Lwazi's heartbroken mother has been returning to the beach every day, in the hopes of seeing her son again.

"The mother has been remaining at the beach, hoping for the body to come out. They are still searching, their head Mr Sangweni they are also down there by the beach.

"The search is on. Now with the bad weather, it very impossible to see any object by the beach and the waves are raging so highly."

