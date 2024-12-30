Two dead in N2 crash near Spaghetti Junction
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Investigations are underway after two people died in a
horrific crash on the N2 near Spaghetti Junction.
Emergency services say a minibus taxi carrying 23 passengers lost control after colliding with a barrier on the southbound lanes on Monday morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson says they treated 21 patients at the scene.
READ: Motorists set to feel the pinch on New Year
“Injuries range from moderate to critical. They transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care they required.
“Unfortunately, two males believed to be in their thirties and forties had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics can do for them, and they were declared deceased on scene."
