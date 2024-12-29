Motorists set to feel the pinch on New Year
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Fuel prices are set to go up on New Year’s Day.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced an increase of 19-cents per litre for 93-octane petrol, and 12-cents for 95-octane.
Diesel will go up by between 7.5 and 10.5-cents a litre.
LP Gas will increase by 13-cents per kilogram, while illuminating paraffin will cost 13-cents less per litre.
The Department's spokesperson, Robert Maake, says several factors contributed to the increase.
"The average international product prices for Petrol increased, whilst Diesel and Illuminating Paraffin decreased during the period under review. The Rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.
"The average Rand/US Dollar exchange rate for the period 29 November 2024 to 26 December 2024 was 18.1120 compared to 17.9256 during the previous period. This led to a higher contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 10.58 c/l, 11.11 c/l, 10.90 c/l respectively."
