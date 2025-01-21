Two ‘dagga lab’ suspects to remain in custody

"On Monday, January 2025, the suspects, Clive Lewis and Daniel de Beer, appeared before the Newcastle Magistrate Court, where the case was postponed for further investigation until 24 January 2025. All remain in custody for further investigation,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks' spokesperson Sibu Ncane.

He said their officers and other law enforcement agencies nabbed the 40 and 45-year-old on Capricorn Drive in Signal Hill over the weekend.

The directorate says it was then established that the duo is linked to a dagga lab the Hawks raided over a year ago, in November 2023.

Dagga and related paraphernalia worth an estimated street value of R120,000 have been seized.

