No bail for Limpopo clinic rape suspect, demands Denosa

The 27-year-old is due to make his first appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The man was arrested on Saturday at Feke village, Ga-Maja.

The union’s members from the nearby hospitals and clinics will picket outside court during the suspect’s appearance on Monday.

At a media briefing on Sunday, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba revealed that the suspect is linked to ten other cases in the Lebowakgomo district.

She said that the police recovered a firearm and items linked to the other crimes.

“The recovered firearm was linked to other cases and could conclude that it was stolen during a robbery involving a female police officer.”

The incident sent shockwaves through the local community, leading to the indefinite closure of the clinic due to safety concerns.

At the same time, Denosa has urged the Department of Health to strengthen security at all healthcare facilities by installing CCTV cameras and beams and fixing broken door locks.