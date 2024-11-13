Two CIT guards injured in N2 heist

It's understood that they were attacked by a gang on the N2 near Mandeni on Tuesday night.

Video footage of the incident, captured by motorists, has been shared on social media.

One clip captured an explosion at the back of the cash van that sent plumes of smoke into the air.

The suspects are then seen reversing their vehicle towards the van before stealing cash.





IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick was there.

"On arrival, both guards were found to be injured. One guard was shot in his lower body and is in a serious condition. He was stabilised on scene.





“The second guard was lucky to escape with minor injuries from the explosion. They are both still in hospital and are expected to make a full recovery."





