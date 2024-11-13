Two CIT guards injured in N2 heist
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Two guards who were injured during a cash-in-transit heist on the north coast are recovering in hospital.
Two guards who were injured during a cash-in-transit heist on the north coast are recovering in hospital.
It's understood that they were attacked by a gang on the N2 near Mandeni on Tuesday night.
Video footage of the incident, captured by motorists, has been shared on social media.
One clip captured an explosion at the back of the cash van that sent plumes of smoke into the air.
The suspects are then seen reversing their vehicle towards the van before stealing cash.
READ: Probe ordered into cop's assault of man in Point
IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick was there.
"On arrival, both guards were found to be injured. One guard was shot in his lower body and is in a serious condition. He was stabilised on scene.
“The second guard was lucky to escape with minor injuries from the explosion. They are both still in hospital and are expected to make a full recovery."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Dis-Chem selling famous 'Dubai Chocolate' for R400
The viral 'Dubai Chocolate' that left social media enthusiasts in a fren...Danny Guselli 20 minutes ago
-
Durban restaurant attracted queues with their 11:11 special
We love how this Durban restaurant was able to attract customers using t...Danny Guselli 20 minutes ago