Probe ordered into cop's assault of man in Point

In the clip, which has been widely shared on social media, the cop can be seen slapping and shoving the man in Durban's Point area.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says based on the footage, the man does not appear to have been a threat to the officer.

"If the man in the video had committed any crime, police should have either detained him or effected an arrest, instead of committing the crime of assault."

Netshiunda says the violence was unnecessary.

"In a video which was taken in the Point area, another officer can also be seen trying to calm down his colleague. Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi said that the police uniform does not give police officers any powers to disregard the law and be a law unto themselves."

He says unprofessional conduct like this taints the image of the police and damages public trust. Netshiunda has encouraged people to continue reporting any abuse of power.

"Police cannot allow a situation where the gains of hardworking police officers are reversed by unprofessional conduct of certain individuals within our ranks."