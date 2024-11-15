Two arrested for deadly PMB business robbery

The duo was shot and injured after targetting a jewellery store at Park Lane Centre in the CBD on Thursday afternoon.

"Two armed suspects reportedly entered a business premises on Thursday, 14 November 2024 and attempted to steal jewellery," says KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.





"A shootout ensued between the shop owner and the suspects. The shop owner sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

"Both suspects, aged 29 and 32 years old, are in hospital under police guard. They will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s court once they have been declared fit to stand trial."





