Three more men sought for Fort Hare bodyguard murder

Arrest warrants were issued for Bafana Chiliza, Nkosiyazi Maphumulo, and Siphiwo Jejane on Thursday.

Police have also released pictures of the three suspects.

Mboneli Vesele was shot and killed in January last year while sitting outside Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu's home in the Eastern Cape.

"We do believe that these three suspects do have answers as to the motive and the reasons why and who exactly killed Mr Vesele. So, we are requesting them to hand themselves over to the nearest police station. If anyone has seen them, do contact the investigating officer on 063 695 8596,” says national police, Athlenda Mathe.

Ten suspects linked to the case, including three university employees, have made several court appearances.

Mathe says they believe the murder planned in order to get security contracts.

