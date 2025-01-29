 Two arrested in connection with Putco bus torchings
Updated | By Bulletin

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two men in connection with the torching of 51 Putco buses on Monday.

An armed gang is believed to have carried out a wave of arson attacks at various depots, where the company's employees were shot and assaulted.

 

The provincial police's Donald Mdhluli said one of the suspects was found with a victim's cell phone.

 

He said they are searching for more culprits.

"During the arrest with the suspects, one of them was found with a mobile phone suspected to be one of the victims as well as a magazine for a 9mm pistol without any ammunition," said Mdhluli.

