Two arrested in connection with Putco bus torchings
Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two men in connection with the
torching of 51 Putco buses on Monday.
An armed gang is believed to have carried out a wave of arson attacks at various depots, where the company's employees were shot and assaulted.
The provincial police's Donald Mdhluli said one of the suspects was found with a victim's cell phone.
He said they are searching for more culprits.
"During the arrest with the suspects, one of them was found with a mobile phone suspected to be one of the victims as well as a magazine for a 9mm pistol without any ammunition," said Mdhluli.
