Two arrested in connection with Putco bus torchings

An armed gang is believed to have carried out a wave of arson attacks at various depots, where the company's employees were shot and assaulted.

The provincial police's Donald Mdhluli said one of the suspects was found with a victim's cell phone.

He said they are searching for more culprits.

"During the arrest with the suspects, one of them was found with a mobile phone suspected to be one of the victims as well as a magazine for a 9mm pistol without any ammunition," said Mdhluli.

