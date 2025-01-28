Manhunt for Mpumalanga Putco arsonists

The provincial police's Donald Mdhluli says an armed group, travelling in a Toyota Quantum, arrived at the Putco depot in Kwamhlanga on Monday night.

"These men were wearing balaclavas; they were in all-black clothing. They then attacked the staff where in one incident as a security guard was shot at Kwamhlanga area, another security guard was assaulted by these suspects," said Mdhluli.

Mdhuli said they have assembled a team of investigators.

"The team is working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book. We urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number," he added.

Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

