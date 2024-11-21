Two to appear in Limpopo court for explosives
Updated | By Newswatch
Two people will appear in a Limpopo court on Thursday after they were nabbed for being in possession of illegal explosives.
Two people will appear in a Limpopo court on Thursday after they were nabbed for being in possession of illegal explosives.
The explosives are said to be worth R2 million.
Police say it's a major breakthrough in the fight against the scourge.
The police ministry's Kamogelo Mogotsi said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.
“The arrests were made during a tactical stop-and-search operation conducted by the Vhembe Flying Squad along the N1 South, just outside Makhado.
READ: Three men gunned down in Newtown
“Four bags containing Super Power 90 Gel Tubes were discovered in the suspects’ vehicle. The Explosives Unit confirmed these were commercial explosives.
"These successful operations demonstrate our unwavering commitment to safeguarding South Africans from criminal activities that threaten their lives and well-being,” said Mogotsi.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Let the Cookie Wars begin...
East Coast Breakfast’s Darren, Sky, and Carmen get into a Cookie War – a...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Pickleball: What is the sport sweeping South Africa?
Pickleball is soaring in SA lately but what exactly is this sport all ab...Stacey & J Sbu 17 hours ago