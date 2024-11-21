Two to appear in Limpopo court for explosives

The explosives are said to be worth R2 million.





Police say it's a major breakthrough in the fight against the scourge.





The police ministry's Kamogelo Mogotsi said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.





“The arrests were made during a tactical stop-and-search operation conducted by the Vhembe Flying Squad along the N1 South, just outside Makhado.





“Four bags containing Super Power 90 Gel Tubes were discovered in the suspects’ vehicle. The Explosives Unit confirmed these were commercial explosives.





"These successful operations demonstrate our unwavering commitment to safeguarding South Africans from criminal activities that threaten their lives and well-being,” said Mogotsi.



