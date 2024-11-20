Three men gunned down in Newtown





Authorities say the gunmen entered a house in Newtown on Tuesday night, killing three men and injuring one.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says detectives are looking into the motive for the attack.

READ: Disaster-hit Nquthu pleads for relief resources

"Reports indicate that the victims were in a house at Newtown extension when they were ambushed by a group of armed men who opened fire.





“The injured victim was taken to hospital for medical attention."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)