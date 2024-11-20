Three men gunned down in Newtown
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A manhunt is underway for a group of suspects behind a triple murder in Ntuzuma, north of Durban.
Authorities say the gunmen entered a house in Newtown on Tuesday night, killing three men and injuring one.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says detectives are looking into the motive for the attack.
"Reports indicate that the victims were in a house at Newtown extension when they were ambushed by a group of armed men who opened fire.
“The injured victim was taken to hospital for medical attention."
