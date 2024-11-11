 Truck driver arrested for blocking N3 at Harrismith
Truck driver arrested for blocking N3 at Harrismith

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

Police have taken in a trucker who allegedly blocked the N3 at Harrismith with his vehicle on Monday morning.

The incident comes amid unconfirmed reports of a nationwide truck shutdown.

 

"Public order police in the Free State attended to the matter, the truck was removed. The driver was taken to the police station to be processed from there other engagements to place with other unions," said Free State Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele.

 

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.


The All Truck Driver's Forum and Allied South Africa say even though some of the footage shows their logo on the truck, they are not a part of the shutdown.

 

"We did release a media statement that was distancing the organisation from the shutdown today, but our organisation is big. It could be that some members did not adhere to that. Officially we were not part of the shutdown," said spokesperson Gugu Sokhela.


