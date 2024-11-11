Suspect wounded in Durban shootout
Updated | By Newswatch
A
suspect was taken to hospital after reportedly being shot by security personnel
in Durban.
The incident occurred on the corner of Dr Pixley KaSeme and Stalwart Simelane streets in the CBD, on Monday morning.
ALS paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson says they found the man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
"He was in a critical condition and was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported through to a nearby Hospital for the urgent care that he required.
READ: Hawks rescue kidnapped businesswoman, 7 arrested in Port Shepstone
“Initial reports are that the alleged suspect had been shot by security officials for an unknown incident, at this stage the incidents after the shooting are unclear however SAPS be will be investigating further.”
