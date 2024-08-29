Trio killed in Midlands ‘involved in livestock theft’

It's understood the trio were caught stealing cattle by members of the community in the Nhlakuza area on Wednesday.

They reportedly fired a few shots before fleeing from the scene, leaving their car behind.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspects were found in possession of two AK47 assault rifles and a pistol.





"Another report indicated that a few hours later, private security guards spotted three men standing next to a sedan at a farm in Mid Illovo, and when they approached them, the suspects reportedly got into their vehicle and fired several shots as they sped off.





"A security guard reportedly sustained gunshot injuries to the arm and leg. The suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on food.

"A search for the suspect ensued, and the three were traced to a house in the Mandosi area where they were hiding, and a shootout between the security guards and the suspects ensued. All three suspects were shot and killed during that shootout. Police in Mid Illovo are also investigating a case of attempted murder of the security guard."





