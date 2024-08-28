 3 suspects shot dead in Richmond
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Three suspected criminals were shot and killed in the Midlands on Wednesday. 

A private security company says a security officer was shot and wounded, allegedly by the trio. 

 

They were traced to a property in Richmond in the afternoon.

 

Magma Security's Shaheen Suleiman says there was a shootout.


"We followed up on information of the suspects. We recovered the vehicle, and we then tracked the suspects to a house in a rural area where the suspects were in a house, and they came out shooting. 

 

"The suspects were the only ones at the property."   

 

Authorities have recovered a vehicle and two AK-47s at the property. 

 

