Transport MEC unveils measures to address fatal KZN crashes

Twenty-one people were killed in the crashes on Saturday.

Six female members of the Umkhonto weSizwe party died when their minibus were involved in an accident near Kranskop, and the vehicle caught alight.

The group had been on their way to an event at former president Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla.

Twelve people were killed in a head-on collision on the R622 near Greytown In the second crash.

Three people, including a child, were killed in a collision between between two cars on the R74 in KwaDukuza.

Speaking at a press briefing in Mayville on Monday, Duma said culpable homicide cases are being investigated in all three cases.

"We have brought in the National Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the department's Road Traffic Inspectorate and the South African Police Service.





The main focus is to determine whether there is negligence or to ascertain the root cause of the above accidents. We do this to prevent recurrence and, where necessary, ensure that criminal prosecution is undertaken.

"This is part of ensuring and displaying zero tolerance.

“The Ntunjambili and Greytown road accidents are getting our special attention due to the fact the number of victims is huge and that a car caught fire. I have insisted a forensic investigation be conducted. This will also help identify the victims."

The MEC announced several interventions, including teams of highly experienced officials who will visit all families.

" We'll consult with families to ensure that the departed souls are provided with a dignified funeral. Coordinating with Road Accident Fund visits to individual families to explain a package of assistance provided by the Department of Transport.

"Working with the Department of Social Welfare, we have resolved to assign social workers to the affected families to provide, on a continuous basis, psycho-social services during this period of grief.





