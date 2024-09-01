Probe into deadly MK Party crash in KZN

A taxi was carrying 17 women from the uMkhonto weSizwe political party.





It was travelling from Estcourt to Nkandla, for an event at former president, Jacob Zuma's home.





It's understood that the vehicle overturned near Kranskop and caught on fire on Saturday.





KZN Transport spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya says a preliminary investigation has been conducted.





"The driver experienced brake failure in Ntunjambili. He lost control with the taxi overturning and catching fire in the process.





"Ten occupants sustained minor injuries whilst five women were declared dead at the scene."





Sibiya says the MEC has asked the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the Road Traffic Inspectorate and SAPS to investigate.





"The main focus is to determine whether there is negligence or to ascertain the root cause of the incident."