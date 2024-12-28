Tragic end in search for missing Tongaat toddler

A joint operation involving law enforcement agencies and private emergency groups began on Thursday in response to the alleged assault of the child’s seven-year-old brother by a family member.





The suspect, who’s since been arrested, disappeared with the younger sibling.





Samantha Meyrick, who's with IPSS Medical Rescue, says they treated the critically hurt seven-year-old and transported him to a medical facility.





She says the search for his younger brother lasted two days before the suspect was arrested.





"The search was called off mid-morning, after information came through that the suspect had been arrested and had agreed to lead SAPS to the body of the little boy.





"Sadly, he was found around 2pm on Friday afternoon. His body was recovered and handed over to SAPS."





