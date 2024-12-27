Search underway for toddler near Tongaat

According to paramedics, the three-year-old is presumed to have been abducted by a family member on Thursday.

Samantha Mayrick is with IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, who are part of the ongoing search.

She says they'd responded to reports of a seven-year-old child being assaulted at the farm.

"The child was stabilised by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support and transported to a nearby facility for further care. Umhlali SAPS K9 Search & Rescue, IPSS Search & Rescue and local community members are currently on scene, searching the area for the missing child."

KZN police have yet to comment on the incident.

