Search underway for toddler near Tongaat
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A search is underway for a toddler who's
believed to have gone missing at a farm near Tongaat, north of Durban.
According to paramedics, the three-year-old is presumed to have been abducted by a family member on Thursday.
Samantha Mayrick is with IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, who are part of the ongoing search.
She says they'd responded to reports of a seven-year-old child being assaulted at the farm.
"The child was stabilised by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support and transported to a nearby facility for further care. Umhlali SAPS K9 Search & Rescue, IPSS Search & Rescue and local community members are currently on scene, searching the area for the missing child."
KZN police have yet to comment on the incident.
