N3TC: Increase in traffic leaving KZN

The N3 Toll Concession says traffic is increasing on the route from KwaZulu-Natal towards Gauteng, as some holidaymakers begin their journeys back home.
This is expected to continue throughout weekend.
The concession's spokesperson Thania Dhoogra has appealed to motorists to travel outside peak periods as high traffic volumes result in slow-moving traffic and congestion.
"Please remember to share the road responsibly. Contact the 24-hour N3 hotline on 0 800 634357 to report emergencies."
