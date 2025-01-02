N3TC: Increase in traffic leaving KZN

This is expected to continue throughout weekend.





The concession's spokesperson Thania Dhoogra has appealed to motorists to travel outside peak periods as high traffic volumes result in slow-moving traffic and congestion.





"Please remember to share the road responsibly. Contact the 24-hour N3 hotline on 0 800 634357 to report emergencies."





