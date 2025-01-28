Tongaat ratepayers win legal battle over water supply
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Ratepayers in
Tongaat are celebrating a water bill victory.
Ratepayers in Tongaat are celebrating a water bill victory.
It is after a resident won a case against eThekwini Municipality over a years-long erroneous and inflated bill.
The Durban Regional Court ruled in favour of Arumoogum Pillay and found he should not be held liable for the staggering debt of R329,763.
Pillay had contested the charges, which date back to 2016, citing errors under the new billing system.
Jay Lovey Govender, who's with the oThongathi Ratepayers Association, has welcomed the ruling, calling it a positive step for residents.
"We are very grateful that the ratepayers advised our community not to sign the acknowledgement of debt, which a local councillor insisted every time someone went and made an arrangement, she said first to sign the acknowledgement of debt.
“We told the community not to sign for something you did not concur. People with small bills are being threatened with disconnection."
