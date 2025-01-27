Chatsworth residents picket over ongoing water woes
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Residents in and around Chatsworth say they have not had
proper water supply since October 2024.
Community member Naseema Osman says the issue mostly affects Ward 17.
"That will comprise Shallcross, Malvern, Queensburgh, Klaarwater, Savannah Park 1 and 2, Crossmoor and parts of Arena Park. We are very badly affected by the water outage.
Over the weekend, frustrated residents held a placard demonstration at the Mobeni cemetery.
Osman says that despite repeated attempts to engage the municipality, the city has not provided a clear explanation for the cause of the outages.
"We don't seem to be getting any answers from the department itself; we formed an alliance with the DA on 25 November [2024], where they called an urgent meeting for five wards within Chatsworth that are badly affected.
"We formed a water committee, we spoke to the deputy head who is heading this committee, and since December, we haven't heard from him or his department," said Osman.
eThekwini Municipality has been contacted for comment.
