 Chatsworth residents picket over ongoing water woes
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Chatsworth residents picket over ongoing water woes

Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

Residents in and around Chatsworth say they have not had proper water supply since October 2024.

water tap
Unsplash

 Community member Naseema Osman says the issue mostly affects Ward 17.

 

"That will comprise Shallcross, Malvern, Queensburgh, Klaarwater, Savannah Park 1 and 2, Crossmoor and parts of Arena Park. We are very badly affected by the water outage.

 

Over the weekend, frustrated residents held a placard demonstration at the Mobeni cemetery.

 

Osman says that despite repeated attempts to engage the municipality, the city has not provided a clear explanation for the cause of the outages.

 READ: Shallcross residents take legal action over water shortages

"We don't seem to be getting any answers from the department itself; we formed an alliance with the DA on 25 November [2024], where they called an urgent meeting for five wards within Chatsworth that are badly affected.

 

"We formed a water committee, we spoke to the deputy head who is heading this committee, and since December, we haven't heard from him or his department," said Osman.

 

eThekwini Municipality has been contacted for comment.

 

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 3

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.