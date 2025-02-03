Tiger Brands to pay victims of listeriosis outbreak
Updated | By Bulletin
Tiger Brands has agreed to pay out the first
victims of the listeriosis outbreak.
More than 200 people died and hundreds more fell ill between 2017 and 2018.
Officials traced the outbreak to a Tiger Brands plant in Polokwane.
A class action to determine liability is in its first stage.
The company says it will provide advance compensation to certain claimants with urgent medical needs while the suit continues.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has also agreed to provide records to assist in the case.
