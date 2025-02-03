Tiger Brands to pay victims of listeriosis outbreak





More than 200 people died and hundreds more fell ill between 2017 and 2018.

Officials traced the outbreak to a Tiger Brands plant in Polokwane.

A class action to determine liability is in its first stage.

READ: Probe into PMB school for serving ‘rotten food’

The company says it will provide advance compensation to certain claimants with urgent medical needs while the suit continues.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has also agreed to provide records to assist in the case.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)